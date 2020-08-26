Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,124 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $117,041,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,059,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 2,508,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.