Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 203.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Davita by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Davita by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Davita stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.23. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

