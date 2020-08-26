Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 19,585 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,927 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kohl’s by 14.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kohl’s by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 124,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.67. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

