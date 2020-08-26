Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 12,219 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,597 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 111,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 204,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 49,158 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,137,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 940,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 8,049,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,233,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.