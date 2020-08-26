Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $5,808,615,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $286,696,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $42,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $40,005,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

NYSE:BKR opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.