Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

