Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after buying an additional 3,860,724 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,687,000 after buying an additional 2,349,717 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 78.9% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

