Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 172.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.