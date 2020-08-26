Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,516,000 after buying an additional 949,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,653,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 960,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 493,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. 1,712,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

