Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $790,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,342 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 794.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,714,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,099 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $59,437,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,084 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,347,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,200 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6,000.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 783,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 770,941 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

AEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,066. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

