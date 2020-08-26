Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,165,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

GPC stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

