Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $879,000 Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,536 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,659,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,444,284 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,129,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $48,053,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 19.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,193,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,788,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

