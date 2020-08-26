Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $787,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,821 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 8,261.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,470 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Ball by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,299,000 after buying an additional 90,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,468,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,245 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,140,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,393,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,281 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. 1,069,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,013. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.