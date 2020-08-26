Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.40 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 37,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 325.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,449,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 14,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.