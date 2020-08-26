Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $841,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NYSE ADM opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

