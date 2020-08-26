Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Synopsys by 88.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 45.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Synopsys by 16.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $77,863,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

Shares of SNPS opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $502,088.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,675 shares of company stock valued at $64,540,890. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

