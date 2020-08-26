Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.16 Million Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,311,952 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $173.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.62. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.95 and a 200-day moving average of $133.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.