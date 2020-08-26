Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 107.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,193,000 after buying an additional 284,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.