Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 153.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

