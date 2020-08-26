Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,375 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

