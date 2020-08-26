Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,359 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.69. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,035 shares of company stock worth $3,612,861. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.