Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,505 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Best Buy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Best Buy by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.32.

NYSE:BBY opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

