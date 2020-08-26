Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,234,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. 1,884,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,221. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

