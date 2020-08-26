Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,912 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

