Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 5,291 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 187.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,520,000 after acquiring an additional 81,876 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 562,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $118.33. 1,237,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.