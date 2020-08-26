Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 61.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 89.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

