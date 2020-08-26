Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 5,263 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETFC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth about $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,525,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,108,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,917,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,474,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

ETFC stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.