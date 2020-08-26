ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Update

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 345.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 130.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGS. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

