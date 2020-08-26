Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

ONTX stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $181.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.