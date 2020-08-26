Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Laidlaw

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Laidlaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

ONTX opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.60. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

