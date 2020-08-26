Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OMER stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $678.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,848,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

