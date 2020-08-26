Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

