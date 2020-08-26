Okta (OKTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $209.53 on Wednesday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $226.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.06 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

