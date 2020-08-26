OKB Market Capitalization Hits $337.08 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, OKB has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $337.08 million and approximately $120.09 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00049586 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.49 or 0.05582592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031533 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

