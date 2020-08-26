O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,791,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,540,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after buying an additional 715,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after buying an additional 578,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after buying an additional 309,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

