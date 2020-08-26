O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,276 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSM opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

