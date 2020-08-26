O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $174.85. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

