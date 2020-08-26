O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 5,378 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Crane by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 771,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 699,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 193,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 165,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crane by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of CR stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.