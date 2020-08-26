O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

