O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 169,867 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JEF opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

