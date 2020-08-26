O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $785,000 in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,530,000 after purchasing an additional 633,835 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after buying an additional 190,749 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 315,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after buying an additional 149,826 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

