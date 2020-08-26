O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $715,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 118.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

HXL stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

