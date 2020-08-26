O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $368,000 in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 209.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 33,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 43.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

