O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $309,000 in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $135.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average is $133.71. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

