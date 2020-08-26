O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4,692.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 103,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,355,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,391,000 after purchasing an additional 553,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average of $113.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.43. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BOCOM International raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

