O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,032,000 after purchasing an additional 71,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,427,000 after acquiring an additional 331,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day moving average is $127.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

