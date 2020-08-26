O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 130.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

