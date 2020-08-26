O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in OGE Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

