O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,353 Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $431.27 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

