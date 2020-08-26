O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $514.16 on Wednesday. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $245.81 and a 52-week high of $515.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

